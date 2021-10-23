$LONDON (LONDON) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,570.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,152.40 or 1.00347040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.23 or 0.06649447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021814 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

