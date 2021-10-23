Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley cut Lonza Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

LZAGY opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

