Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,477 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $47,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 19,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

