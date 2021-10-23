Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

