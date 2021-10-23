LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after buying an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.30 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.