LPL Financial LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

