LPL Financial LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $73.39 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.