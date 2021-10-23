LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FDS opened at $430.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average of $350.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $430.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.