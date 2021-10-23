LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,899 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Health & Science University grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after purchasing an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $84.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.