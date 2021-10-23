LPL Financial LLC Sells 442 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.