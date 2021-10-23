Luca Maestri Sells 165,829 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

