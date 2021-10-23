Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE LFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. 26,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,320. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

