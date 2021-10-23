Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,984,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 101,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

