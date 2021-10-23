Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $2,999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

