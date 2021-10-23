Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 10,136 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. International Paper accounts for approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

IP opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

