Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $860,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

