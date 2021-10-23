Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $428,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,235 shares of company stock worth $25,159,269 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

