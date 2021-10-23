Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.