Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.