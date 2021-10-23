Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $544,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

