Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,109,569 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.00% of AGNC Investment worth $88,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

