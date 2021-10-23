Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,818,457 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.02% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $94,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

