Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 650,359 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,649,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,359 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Itaú Unibanco worth $82,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

