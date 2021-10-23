Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $90,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.