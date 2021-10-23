Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78.55 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.83% of United Community Banks worth $78,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

