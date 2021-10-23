Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $80.60 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $80,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after buying an additional 311,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after buying an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

