MACRO Consulting Group Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.