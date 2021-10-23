Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.21.

MGTA stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 130.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

