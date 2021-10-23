Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

NYSE MGA opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

