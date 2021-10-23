Magna International (TSE:MG) Cut to Sell at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MG. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$96.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.25.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$99.23 on Wednesday. Magna International has a one year low of C$65.92 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.58.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 10.5688634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.538 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

