MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 6.7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 13,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 480,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

MMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 63.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

