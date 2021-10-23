ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have increased in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

NYSE MAN opened at $101.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

