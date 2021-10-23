Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 159,261 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

