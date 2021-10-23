Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 928,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

