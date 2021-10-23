Marshall Wace LLP Sells 19,556 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $209.24 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

