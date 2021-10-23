Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Shares of CYXT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

