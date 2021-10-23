Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $38.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

