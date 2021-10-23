Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

