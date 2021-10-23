Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BK opened at $59.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.
The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
