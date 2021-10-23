Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $59.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

