Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $112.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

