Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

