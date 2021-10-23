Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $414,906.89 and $13.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

