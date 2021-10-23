Maxim Group Upgrades Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDP opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.53) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

