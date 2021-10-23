MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $52.87 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

