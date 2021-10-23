McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $22.76 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -66.94.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

