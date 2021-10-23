MCDEX Trading Up 21.7% This Week (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00206656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010669 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.