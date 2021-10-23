Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.