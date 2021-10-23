MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.54 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

