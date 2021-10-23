Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

OSH opened at $46.92 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

