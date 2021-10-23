Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Premier Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 3.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Micron Technology by 10,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 303,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 124,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $67.51 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

